Selena Gomez to produce true-crime docuseries for Univision's upcoming streaming platform

The singer-actor, along with her production company, July Moon Productions, signed a deal to produce Univision's true-crime docuseries 'Mi Vecino, El Cartel' (which means The Cartel Among Us).

Published: 08th December 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

American singer and actor Selena Gomez

American singer and actor Selena Gomez (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer-actor Selena Gomez has inked a deal with Univision, marking her first producer role for a Spanish-language series.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, under the deal, Gomez will expand her brand into Spanish-language TV and film production.

The 29-year-old singer-actor, along with her production company, July Moon Productions, signed a deal to produce Univision's true-crime docuseries 'Mi Vecino, El Cartel' (which means The Cartel Among Us).

The project will air on Univision's forthcoming subscription streaming service.

The upcoming series will follow the murder of Juan Guerrero Chap, a former cartel lawyer and high-level cooperator for the US government. In a release, the network said the case "rocked a quiet suburban town in Texas and launched a multiyear international investigation."

Speaking about her production venture, Gomez said, "As a true crime fan, I was immediately captivated when I heard the story surrounding the homicide of Juan Guerrero Chapa. Not only did it take place close to my hometown in Texas, but it was also a story, unlike anything I've ever heard."

She added, "I am excited to partner with Univision and really pull back the layers of his double life."

Blackfin, under Hasbro's eOne umbrella, is also on board as a producer.

Gomez's deal comes amid Univision's plan to start a global subscription service in 2022 after its merger with fellow Mexican media giant Televisa is finalised.

Gomez, who has produced Netflix's '13 Reasons Why', was also the executive producer for the Sony Pictures film 'The Broken Hearts Gallery'. The romantic comedy, released in July 2020, was among the first movies to be released in theatres during the COVID-19 pandemic.

