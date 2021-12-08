STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sylvester Stallone joins mob series Kansas City

Kansas City will be Stallone’s first official entry into full-fledged appearances on television, having made a number of cameos appearances on shows like Police Story and This Is Us

Published: 08th December 2021

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone is in talks to join and executive produce Kansas City, a new drama series for Paramount+, from Hell or High Water director Taylor Sheridan and the creator of Boardwalk Empire Terence Winter.

The series is set to follow Italian mob man Sal—played by Stallone—who is forced to relocate to the titular Kansas City and is given the task of establishing himself in a town that is notorious for its mafia life. He meets surprising and unique characters on his mission.

The series will be Stallone’s first official entry into full-fledged appearances on television, having made a number of cameos appearances on shows like Police Story and This Is Us, as well as appearances as himself on Saturday Night Live and The Muppet Show.

Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner debuted recently on Paramount+. He is set to executive produce Kansas City alongside Winter and Stallone, as well as Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari of 101 Studios. There is currently no release date for Kansas City.

