Chris O’Dowd to star in Apple comedy 'The Big Door Prize'

By Express News Service

Chris O’Dowd will star in Apple’s upcoming comedy, The Big Door Prize. The limited series will run for 10-episodes and plans to take much of its storyline from the novel of the same name written by MO Walsh.

The Big Door Prize will revolve around a small town named Deerfield and its residents. Things heat up for the quiet town and its citizens when a mystical and strange machine appears at the local grocery store. When the device presents its purpose of disclosing each person’s true potential, the residents are confused about whether to stay in their comfortable lives or to follow new paths.

O’Dowd will play Dusty, a friendly, beloved teacher, and sincere father and husband. Fed up by the mundanity of his life, Dusty starts wondering if he is being too safe. When the machine reveals his true purpose, his world gets transformed.

The Emmy award winner has had a long career of success in TV and film. He has been a part of Epix’s Get Shorty, The IT Crowd, Girls, and Moone Boy. His film includes titles like Bridesmaids, The Starling, This Is 40, and St. Vincent.

