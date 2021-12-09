Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon to star in limited series 'George & Tammy'

By Express News Service

It has been announced that actors Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon will be starring in the upcoming limited series titled George & Tammy.

The six-episode series will explore the marriage life of C&W music couple George Jones and Tammy Wynette. John Hillcoat, whose directorial credits include several music videos and feature films such as Lawless, The Road, and The Proposition, will be directing all six episodes.According to reports, the production of the series has begun today. Created by Abe Sylvia of Dead to Me fame, the series is expected to premiere on Spectrum, and then on Paramount+. Sylvia will also be serving as an executive producer.

Andrew Lazar and Josh Brolin will be serving as executive producers in association with Chastain. David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari will also be executive producing. Bryan Goluboff will be writing the series.

Meanwhile, Chastain will be next seen in The Good Nurse, The Division, and The 355. Shannon, on the other hand, has Night’s End, Shriver, and Abandoned in his line-up.

