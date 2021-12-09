Money Heist, Power of the Dog top Netflix global rankings

By Express News Service

The Spanish drama series La Casa de Papel popularly known as Money Heist has topped the list of Netflix’s Global Top 10 for last week with nearly 190 million total viewing hours. The series dropped on December 3. In just two days, it took the first spot with far more total viewing hours than the week’s top English-language show, Lost in Space, which logged 47.38 million hours for Season 3 during the week of November 29.

Other non-English shows in Netflix’s Global Top 10 include Korean dramas Squid Game (21.2 million hours) and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (11.56 million), which have been on the list for 12 weeks and 14 weeks, respectively.

Latest addition to the non-English Top 10 this week was the goofy anime series, JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure: Stone Ocean, which landed at Number 8 in its first week with 13.98 million hours viewed. Among English-language series, following Lost in Space was True Story, the Kevin Hart drama that grabbed 29.81 million viewing hours in its second week.