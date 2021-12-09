STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Thandiwe Newton to star in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'  

The role Newton will play remains unclear. Magic Mike is loosely based on Tatum’s experiences as an 18-year-old stripper in Tampa, Florida.

Published: 09th December 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Thandiwe Newton

Actor Thandiwe Newton

By Express News Service

Actor Thandiwe Newton will star opposite Channing Tatum in the upcoming third instalment of Magic Mike. Titled Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the film is set to be directed by Steven Soderbergh. The project brings back Reid Carolin, who wrote the first two movies.

Plot details are currently not available, but the film is expected to wrap up the trilogy. The role Newton will play remains unclear. Magic Mike is loosely based on Tatum’s experiences as an 18-year-old stripper in Tampa, Florida.

The 2012 film’s success led to the sequel Magic Mike XXL in 2015, without Soderbergh in the director’s chair. Tatum later conceived and co-directed Magic Mike Live in Vegas, which expanded internationally with sold-out shows in London, Berlin and Australia.

​The show recently announced its first North American tour, with stops planned in Nashville and Miami. The live shows inspired the upcoming HBO Max reality competition series Finding Magic Mike, which is set to premiere on December 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thandiwe Newton
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp