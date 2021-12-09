Thandiwe Newton to star in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'  

By Express News Service

Actor Thandiwe Newton will star opposite Channing Tatum in the upcoming third instalment of Magic Mike. Titled Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the film is set to be directed by Steven Soderbergh. The project brings back Reid Carolin, who wrote the first two movies.

Plot details are currently not available, but the film is expected to wrap up the trilogy. The role Newton will play remains unclear. Magic Mike is loosely based on Tatum’s experiences as an 18-year-old stripper in Tampa, Florida.

The 2012 film’s success led to the sequel Magic Mike XXL in 2015, without Soderbergh in the director’s chair. Tatum later conceived and co-directed Magic Mike Live in Vegas, which expanded internationally with sold-out shows in London, Berlin and Australia.

​The show recently announced its first North American tour, with stops planned in Nashville and Miami. The live shows inspired the upcoming HBO Max reality competition series Finding Magic Mike, which is set to premiere on December 16.