Amandla Stenberg to headline new Star Wars spin-off

By Express News Service

Actor Amandla Stenberg will headline the upcoming Star Wars spin-off series The Acolyte.

The Disney+ mystery-thriller series will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. In the real universe of Star Wars, an acolyte can refer to individuals with force abilities who learn from a more experienced Sith Lord.

Details about Stenberg’s character and the plot the series will take are currently kept under wraps. Leslye Headland will write, executive producer, and serve as showrunner of the series. The Acolyte is set to begin production in 2022.

Stenberg, who is well-known for his role in The Hate U Give, recently appeared in Dear Evan Hansen. Their television credits include The Eddy, Drunk History, New Yokio, Mr Robinson, and Sleepy Hollow.

