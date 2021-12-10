STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Film business isn't as glamorous as it once was: Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston, who shot to global fame as Rachel Green in 'Friends', believes the industry has changed dramatically over recent years.

Published: 10th December 2021 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Jennifer Aniston, who shot to global fame as Rachel Green in 'Friends', believes the industry has changed dramatically over recent years.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I don't know what the industry is anymore. It's not the same industry that it used to be. It's not that glamorous anymore. It's slowly becoming about TikTok and Instagram followers.

"It's like, we're hiring now based on followers, not talent? Oh, dear. And I'm losing touch. I'm not great at going, 'I'm going to stay relevant and join TikTok'."

Aniston joined Instagram in October 2019, and became the fastest user to reach one million followers.

Discussing her relationship with social media, she said: "I used to say, can't I just join Twitter for a day and say 'Debunk' or 'That's b******t'? The answer was no, because then people respond and you have to follow up, and I was like, 'Well, that sounds terrible. I don't want to do that'."

Despite this, the actress previously shared that she generally enjoys interacting with her fans.

She said: "Most of the time I genuinely enjoy the exchange. Ninety percent of the people are happy and excited.

"Every now and then you'll encounter someone who is rude or entitled, with a 'Well, you asked for it' attitude. If I'm in the middle of dinner, no, I don't want you to take my picture.

"I try to have a rule: I only take photos with kids. It was a hard boundary for me to create because people get really pissed off at you. But you have to have limits. Otherwise you'll just be standing there doing selfies on a corner for decades."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jennifer Aniston
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp