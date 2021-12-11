'Cowboy Bebop' cancelled by Netflix after one season

By Express News Service

The live-action series Cowboy Bebop has been cancelled by streaming giant Netflix. The cancellation comes after the show’s first season premiered on the platform on November 19 and opened to mixed reviews.

The 10-episode show was an official adaptation of popular Japanese science fiction anime of the same name. It was described as “the jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of a ragtag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals,” working from their spaceship, Bebop.

Cowboy Bebop stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine and Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black. The series also featured Elena Satine as Julia and Alex Hassell as Vicious.

The original anime series director Shinichiro Watanabe was a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returned for the live-action adaptation.