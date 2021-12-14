STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Parasite actress Park So Dam diagnosed with thyroid cancer undergoes surgery

Park So Dam has appeared in a number of South Korean titles, including Steel Cold Winter, The Priests and Ode to the Goose.

Published: 14th December 2021 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Parasite actress Park So Dam

South Korean actress Park So Dam achieved international fame for her role in 2019 critically acclaimed Korean film Parasite. (Photo | YouTube Screen Grab)

By Online Desk

Park So Dam is recovering from surgery after she was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer.

The Parasite actress, 30, was diagnosed during a recent health check, which halted plans to promote her new movie Special Delivery, as she underwent surgery, Park's ArtistCompany told CNN in a statement on Monday.

The rep said that Park was "very disappointed" to miss out on the press tour, adding: "The company would like to once again thank all the people for showing support for Special Delivery and actress Park So Dam, as well as the actors and crew of Special Delivery overcoming this difficult time together," the agency said in the statement.

"Actor Park So Dam will focus on her recovery so that she can see you all healthy in the future, and ArtistCompany will also do our best to help the actor recover her health," they added.

Papillary thyroid cancer is the most common type of cancer to affect the thyroid, according to the Mayo Clinic. "Several types of thyroid cancer exist. Some grow very slowly and others can be very aggressive. Most cases of thyroid cancer can be cured with treatment," they note.

"Thyroid cancer rates seem to be increasing. Some doctors think this is because new technology is allowing them to find small thyroid cancers that may not have been found in the past."

Park has appeared in a number of South Korean titles, including Steel Cold Winter, The Priests and Ode to the Goose.

She gained an international following after her breakout role in 2019's Parasite, which swept the Academy Awards with four wins, including the Bong Joon Ho-helmed film's historic accomplishment as the first to win both Best Picture and Best International Feature Film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Park So Dam parasite Special Delivery Park So Dam Thyroid Cancer
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp