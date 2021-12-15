STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kanye West will 'fight to win' Kim Kardashian back despite her request to be legally single

The beauty mogul said in a recent court filing that "no counselling or reconciliation effort" could repair her marriage to Kanye West.

Published: 15th December 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and estranged rapper husband Kanye West.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and estranged rapper husband Kanye West. (File photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Seems like rapper Kanye West still has hopes of reconciliation with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, despite the latter recently filing documents to move forward with her divorce.

The beauty mogul said in a recent court filing that "no counselling or reconciliation effort" could repair her marriage to Kanye West. But appears like the rapper is still hoping he and Kardashian can work things out.

A source close to the rapper told People magazine that family and marriage are "important" to West and that he is a "family man at heart [whose] love and commitment" to his ex and kids "will never change."

"He's not giving up without a fight. Kim is the mother of his children and he's not going to just let that go. No matter if they're husband and wife, they'll always support each other. Her recent filing or any filing for that matter doesn't mean he's going to stop fighting to win her back," the source said.

Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage and four children-- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2). They started dating in 2012 and wed in May 2014.

In her latest filing, the beauty mogul has asked to have child custody and property matters be separate from her marital status. She has also requested to be declared legally single and that her maiden name be restored.

Despite all that, the source said that the rapper "hasn't lost hope to be with Kim again," and as he goes out more and he's holding events and concerts, he's always inviting Kim and will continue to do so. His sole priority is making sure she's taken care of and treated like a queen, whether they're married or not. That will always be a priority and that will never change."

Kardashian has recently been dating 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Pete Davidson. They were first linked in October and have since been publicly spotted spending time together on multiple occasions. Though Kardashian argued that West has been unresponsive in legal matters pertaining to their divorce, he has repeatedly made public pleas to get back together with his ex.

Last Thursday, West dedicated his song 'Runaway' to Kardashian while performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert with Drake at the Los Angeles Coliseum. "I need you to run right back to me, baby," West said in his lyrics, adding, "more specifically, Kimberly."

Kardashian was in attendance with their two eldest kids, North and Saint, as well as her sister Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner. "Kim will always bring the kids to events that are important to Kanye. Co-parenting and making sure her kids are happy will always be her priority," a source previously told People magazine, adding that daughter North "is especially a fan of her dad's music."

However, the source noted that Kardashian "has moved on" but "she knows it's difficult for Kanye to deal with," adding, "She isn't surprised that he pleads in public for her to run back to him. She is just trying to be respectful about it."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanye West Kim Kardashian
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp