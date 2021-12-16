Fast & Furious 10 release postponed to May 2023, new date revealed

By Express News Service

Fans of Fast & Furious franchise will have to wait longer for the release of the upcoming installment. The 10th film in the franchise is now postponed to be released in theatres in May 2023.

According to a Variety’s report, this film is reportedly set to premiere on May 19, 2023. The previously scheduled date for the release of the film was April 7, 2023. The new date puts the film right into the summer blockbuster season.

However, fans can now look forward to an animated film to be produced by Universal Pictures. The banner will take advantage of Fast & Furious getting postponed and will reportedly move from its earlier planned release on March 24, 2023. The film is made by the same studio that produced hits such as Shrek and there is a lot of buzz surrounding the animated project.

Fast & Furious’ most recent chapter titled F9 was released in theatres last summer and the film grossed $726 million globally. This was less than the other installments of the film because the ticket sales had dropped due to Covid. Justin Lin helms the 10th edition and it will bring back Vin Diesel, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, and others.