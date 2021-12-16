Tom Sizemore joins revenge thriller film The Legend of Jack Diane

Actor Tom Sizemore is all set to join the cast of the revenge thriller The Legend of Jack Diane. The actor will join a cast that includes Robert LaSardo, Alvaro Orlando, Lydia Zelmac and David Tomilson. The film is set to be directed by Bruce Bellocchi, who wrote the screenplay with Rick Geller and Zelmac. The film was originally developed to be an HBO series but got reworked by Bellocchi and Geller following the pandemic. The film will go on floors in Los Angeles next month.
