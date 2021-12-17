STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ben Schwartz on board monster film Renfield

Renfield is a character that debuted in Bram Stoker's original Dracula novel.

Ben Schwartz.

By Express News Service

Actor Ben Schwartz has joined the cast of the upcoming monster film Renfield. The actor joins the previously announced cast that includes Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, and Awkwafina.

Renfield is a character that debuted in Bram Stoker’s original Dracula novel. In that story, Renfield was an inmate at an asylum who was thought to be suffering from delusions that compelled him to eat live creatures in the hopes of obtaining immortality, but in fact, was a servant of the popular vampire.

Hault is set to portray the titular character, while Cage will play Dracula. Details of Awkwafina’s character is currently kept under wraps. Renfield has a script written by Ryan Ridley (Rick and Morty) and is based on an original story written by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead).

The plotline, release date and other details of the cast are yet unknown. Filmmaker Chris McKay, who is well-known for directing The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie, is also producing Renfield.

The film will be produced by Skybound Entertainment’s film team, including Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. McKay’s producing partner Samantha Nisenboim will serve as an executive producer. Renfield is a Universal Pictures film.
 

