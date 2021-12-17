STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lucas Hedges, Lance Reddick and more board Regina King-starrer 'Shirley'

To be directed by John Ridley, the film will feature Regina King as trailblazing political icon Shirley Chisholm, first Black Congresswoman and the first Black woman to run for President of the US.

Published: 17th December 2021 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Best Supporting Actress nominee for 'If Beale Street Could Talk' Regina King accepts her Oscar during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo | AFP)

Regina King (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Lucas Hedges, Lance Reddick, André Holland and Terrence Howard have joined Oscar-winner Regina King in upcoming biographical drama film "Shirley".

According to Deadline, the movie, which hails from Participant and Regina King's Royal Ties Productions, has landed at streaming service Netflix.

To be directed by John Ridley, the film will feature King as trailblazing political icon Shirley Chisholm, first Black Congresswoman and the first Black woman to run for President of the US and the cost of accomplishment for Shirley herself.

It will draw on exclusive and extensive conversations with Chisholm's family and friends, following her amidst her boundary-breaking and historic presidential campaign.

Also joining the film's cast are actors Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Missick, Amirah Vann, W Earl Brown and newcomer Ethan Jones Romero.

No information on the roles to be played by the latest additions to the cast has been disclosed.

"Shirley" will be produced by Ridley alongside Anikah McLaren and Elizabeth Haggard for Participant, and Regina King and Reina King for Royal Ties Productions.
 

