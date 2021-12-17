STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Miss World 2021 postponed; Manasi Varanasi and others test positive for COVID-19

Miss World finale scheduled to be at Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on December 16, will now take place after 90 days.

Published: 17th December 2021 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Manasi Varanasi

Manasi Varanasi (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

The Miss World 2021 pageant finale has been "temporarily postponed" after several contestants, including India's Manasa Varanasi, tested positive for coronavirus, according to organisers.

The organisers posted a statement on the official social media pages of Miss World and said the finale, which was scheduled to be at Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday (December 16), will now take place after 90 days.

"After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organizers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot to be held within the next 90 days.

"As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room," the statement read.

The organisers said after additional positive cases were confirmed, they took the decision to postpone the event in consultations with health officials and experts.

"The next step according to the medical experts is immediate quarantine, pending observation and further testing according to best practices in situations like this."

"Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries," it added.

In a separate post on Instagram, Femina Miss India said Varanasi is among the contestants who have tested positive for coronavirus in Puerto Rico.

"We were in great disbelief that she (Manasa Varanasi) might not be able to grace the world stage inspite of her immense hard work and dedication, however, her safety is of utmost importance to us," Miss India Organisation said on their official Instagram page.

"We can't wait to welcome Manasa back home, nurture her back to health and send her back stronger, healthier and happier," it added.

Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd, said, "We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown."

"Puerto Rico offers a safe environment and a spectacular backdrop for filming the Miss World Festival!" she added.

