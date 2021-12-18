STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Broadway performances for Michael Jackson musical 'MJ' cancelled till post Christmas

The 'MJ' announcement is the most far-reaching of the recent surge in Covid cancellations.

Published: 18th December 2021 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The new Michael Jackson musical, 'MJ', has been announced to not return to Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre until December 27, wiping out the show's opportunity for the lucrative pre-Christmas and Christmas Day box office.

According to Deadline, in a tweeted statement, producers said, "As a result of multiple positive COVID test results within the company, and out of an abundance of caution, 'MJ' is cancelling all performances through December 26th. Previews will resume Monday, December 27."

The 'MJ' announcement is the most far-reaching of the recent surge in Covid cancellations, which this week have tended toward one or two immediate performances followed by night-by-night decisions on further cancellations.

The 10-day shutdown of 'MJ' is more in keeping with last month's temporary shutdown of 'Chicken and Biscuits', the Douglas Lyons comedy at Circle in the Square that paused production from November 9-19 due to breakthrough COVID cases.

'Chicken and Biscuits' subsequently permanently closed later that month, with producers citing the devastating financial impact of the COVID cancellations.

Though box office figures for individual shows are not available from the Broadway League this season, 'Chicken and Biscuits' was thought to have been struggling at the box office even before the cancellations, which isn't the case with 'MJ'.

As per Deadline, the Michael Jackson musical, with a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, a score of Jackson hits and a starring performance by newcomer Myles Frost, has been playing to sold-out houses since beginning previews on December 6. The musical is directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Michael Jackson MJ Broadway
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp