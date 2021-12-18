STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chris Noth dropped by A3 Artists Agency amid sexual assault allegations

The actor denied the allegations as 'categorically false' and has said the incidents from 2004 and 2015 were 'consensual'.

Published: 18th December 2021 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Chris Noth (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: 'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth has been dropped as a client by talent agency A3 Artists Agency, a day after sexual assault allegations surfaced against him.

As per Variety, Noth had only recently signed with A3 earlier this year. The actor was accused of rape by two women in separate incidents in a report published on Thursday by the Hollywood Reporter.

Noth has denied the allegations as "categorically false" and has said the incidents from 2004 and 2015 were "consensual".

A third woman, who wished to remain anonymous but used the pseudonym, Ava, also came forward to accuse the 67-year-old actor on Friday.

News of A3 Artists Agency parting ways with Noth was first reported by Deadline. A representative for Noth declined to comment on the matter other than to reiterate that the actor stands by his statement and his denial.

In the recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, Noth is accused of sexual assault by two separate women, who spoke anonymously to the publication in order to protect their privacy. The women, who do not know each other, spoke under the pseudonyms Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31.

Both women told the outlet that the renewed attention for Noth with HBO Max's new series 'And Just Like That' brought up painful memories, prompting them to come forward with their stories. Lily first reached out to The Hollywood Reporter in August, and Zoe first spoke to the magazine in October, according to the outlet.

