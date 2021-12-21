Excited about the Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion? Check out India release date, where to watch

By PTI

MUMBAI: The much-awaited retrospective programme "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" will exclusively premiere on Prime Video on January 1 in India, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

The event, an HBO Max original, will be available on Prime Video at 2.30 pm for subscribers across the country.

The retrospective special aims to take fans of the blockbuster franchise on a "magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time", as it reunites lead stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise's first film, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone".

The 2001 fantasy film was directed by Chris Columbus and marked the beginning of the universally loved franchise, which culminated in 2011 with "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2", the eighth movie in the series.

The films, based on the eponymous novels by JK Rowling, chronicle the lives of a young wizard, Harry Potter, and his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, all of whom are students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Other cast members and filmmakers across all eight "Harry Potter" films will also be seen on the special.

Additional "Harry Potter" film alumni joining the memorable tribute include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron, Mike Newell and David Yates, a note from the streamer read.

"Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" is produced by Warner Bros Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the iconic Warner Bros Studio Tour London — The Making of Harry Potter.

The special is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films.

HBO Max, a WarnerMedia-owned streaming platform, is yet to be launched in India.

