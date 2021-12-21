STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The King's Man' to release in India in January 2022 

The spy drama, which has seen multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be released by 20th Century Studios.

Poster of The King's Man

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn's much-awaited directorial "The King's Man" will now open in Indian cinema halls on January 14, 2022, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The movie was earlier scheduled to open in theatres in India on December 31.

"'The King's Man" stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

The film is a prequel to Vaughn's "Kingsman" spy comedy franchise, which is based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons The franchise started with 2014's "Kingsman: The Secret Service", followed by its 2017 sequel "Kingsman: The Golden Circle".

According to the makers, the film chronicles the story of a collection of history's "worst tyrants and criminal masterminds, who gather to plot a war to wipe out millions. One man must race against time to stop them".

The film's screenplay is penned by Matthew Vaughn and Karl Gajdusek.

"The King's Man" will be released in theatres in English and Hindi.

