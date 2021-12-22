STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Colin Firth, Toby Jones and more join Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light'

The movie, which is set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s, marks Mendes' first solo outing as a screenwriter.

Published: 22nd December 2021 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Colin Firth in a still from 'A Single Man'. (Photo | The Weinstein Company)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Colin Firth, Toby Jones, Crystal Clarke, and Tanya Moodie have boarded the cast of "Empire of Light", a romantic drama directed by Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes.

The movie, which is set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s, marks Mendes' first solo outing as a screenwriter.

The quartet of powerhouse performers joins previously announced cast members Academy Award winner Olivia Colman and Micheal Ward in the film, reported Deadline.

"Empire of Light", a Searchlight Pictures title, marks Mendes' follow-up to his 2020 best picture nominee war drama "1917".

For his next film, the filmmaker is once again collaborating with legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins, who won an Oscar for best cinematography at the 2020 Academy Awards for his work on "1917".

Mendes will also produce the project through his Neal Street Productions along with Pippa Harris.

Colin, a double Oscar winner, recently starred opposite Colman in Eva Husson's Sony Pictures Classics drama "Mothering Sunday".

Jones will next appear in Jon S Baird's historical drama "Tetris", Sebastian Lelio's "The Wonder" and the fifth as yet untitled "Indiana Jones" film.

Clarke recently wrapped filming on the second and third series of Masterpiece's "Sanditon" and will next be seen in Sean McNamara's fantasy feature "The King's Daughter".

Moodie currently stars in "A Discovery of Witches", a Sky Original series.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sam Mendes Colin Firth Toby Jones rystal Clarke anya Moodie Oliiva Colman Michael Ward Empire of Light
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp