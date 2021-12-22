Oliver Trevena to star in Wire Room

Actor Oliver Trevena will star in and executive produce an indie feature film titled Wire Room. Written by Brandon Stiefer, the film is set to be directed by Matt Eskandari. The story follows Eddie Flynn (Trevena), an infamous Irish arms dealer who smuggles high-powered Russian-made weapons for South American rebels during the war. A bloody gang war ensues and Flynn ends up on the run. Back in the States, he becomes the middleman for the Baja cartel.
