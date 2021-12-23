STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen team up for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' teaser

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness shows Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff team up as monsters and villains from the multiverse.

Published: 23rd December 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Doctor Strange

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' by Marvel (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By ANI

The first teaser for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' was officially released on Thursday after its first hints in the post-credits scene of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

The next adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff team up as monsters and villains from the multiverse spill over into the world after the events of 'No Way Home', 'Loki' and 'WandaVision' set the structural integrity of the multiverse.

The two-minute-long teaser suggests that the multiverse's condition could be the reason why an evil, alter ego of Doctor Strange has crossed over to wreak havoc in the main MCU timeline. This originally appeared in the animated Disney Plus series 'What If...?'

In addition to everything new in the trailer, there are the mind-bending landscapes that made the original Doctor Strange so visually arresting and characters like America Chavez and a giant eyeball monster, based on the comic-book villains Shuma-Gorath and Gargantos.

In addition to Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen reprising their roles as Doctor Strange and Wanda, other returning stars include Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo.

As per Variety, Xochitl Gomez will debut as the young hero America Chavez with powers to punch holes into different realities.

Sam Raimi took over from original 'Doctor Strange' director Scott Derrickson, who stepped down from the film due to creative differences.

Raimi is already known in the superhero world for directing the Tobey Maguire 'Spider-Man' trilogy for Sony in the 2000s. 'Loki' writer Michael Waldron and Jade Halley Bartlett wrote the script.

After being delayed a full year, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is coming to theatres on May 6, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Doctor Strange Benedict Cumberbatch Elizabeth Holsen Wanda Maximoff
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp