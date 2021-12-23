STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Michael Keaton joins cast of 'Batgirl'

Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne, the character he originated in Tim Burton's 1989 film.

Published: 23rd December 2021 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Michael Keaton to return as Batman in 'Batgirl'

Michael Keaton to return as Batman in 'Batgirl' (Photo | Warner Bros.)

By ANI

Actor Michael Keaton is reprising his role as Bruce Wayne (Batman) in the upcoming HBO Max superhero film 'Batgirl'.

As per Variety, the actor will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne, the character he originated in Tim Burton's 1989 film. He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who's playing the lead role in 'Batgirl'.

Though plot details have been kept under wraps, the film centres on the heroine whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon.

As previously announced, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Brendan Fraser is playing the villainous Firefly, a sociopath with a passion for pyrotechnics.

'Batgirl' doesn't have an exact release date, though the film is scheduled to debut on HBO Max in 2022. In the same year, Keaton will be seen as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming Warner Bros. adventure The Flash. The film, also featuring Ben Affleck as Batman and starring Ezra Miller as the title hero, is slated to land in theatres on November 4, 2022.

It's been 30 years since Keaton first donned the Batsuit, and in that time, he says he has been intrigued by the prospect of revisiting his iconic role.

"Just because I was curious didn't mean I wanted to do it," he clarified on the latest episode of Variety's Award Circuit podcast.

"So it took a long time, frankly... I'm not just gonna say I'll do it. It has to be good. And there has to be a reason," he added.

'Batgirl' is currently in production in London. 'Bad Boys for Life' filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will direct the film for Warner Bros. Christina Hodson, known for her work in projects including 'Bumblebee' and 'The Flash', is writing the screenplay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Micheal Kreaton Batman Bruce Wayne Batgirl
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp