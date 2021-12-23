Xosha Roquemore on board comedy film Charlie In The Pandemic

By Express News Service

Actor Xosha Roquemore has joined the cast of the upcoming comedy film Charlie In The Pandemic. The actor joins a cast that includes Reid Scott, Jordana Brewster, Adam Pally, and Dylan Penn.

Written by Nicolas Scutt, the film is set to be directed by Xavier Manrique. In the film, a COVID bubble is popped when a New York City family hiding out in the Hamptons is surprised by a Bloody Mary-swilling, pot-smoking ‘Charlie’ from their past who brings a lifetime of hurt that might heal them all.

The film is currently in production in Hamptons, US. Manrique also produces the film with Jason Dubins and Schutt. David Frankel serves as the executive producer.

Roquemore is best known for Lee Daniels’ Precious and series like The Mindy Project, I’m Dying Up Here, Black Monday and Cherish The Day.