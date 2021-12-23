STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Xosha Roquemore on board comedy film Charlie In The Pandemic

Actor Xosha Roquemore has joined the cast of the upcoming comedy film Charlie In The Pandemic.

Published: 23rd December 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Xosha Roquemore.

Xosha Roquemore.

By Express News Service

Actor Xosha Roquemore has joined the cast of the upcoming comedy film Charlie In The Pandemic. The actor joins a cast that includes Reid Scott, Jordana Brewster, Adam Pally, and Dylan Penn.

Written by Nicolas Scutt, the film is set to be directed by Xavier Manrique. In the film, a COVID bubble is popped when a New York City family hiding out in the Hamptons is surprised by a Bloody Mary-swilling, pot-smoking ‘Charlie’ from their past who brings a lifetime of hurt that might heal them all.

The film is currently in production in Hamptons, US. Manrique also produces the film with Jason Dubins and Schutt. David Frankel serves as the executive producer.

Roquemore is best known for Lee Daniels’ Precious and series like The Mindy Project, I’m Dying Up Here, Black Monday and Cherish The Day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Xosha Roquemore Charlie In The Pandemic Reid Scott Jordana Brewster Adam Pally
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp