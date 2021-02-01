STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'I care a lot' trailer: Rosamund Pike plays legal guardian, but is she genuinely caring?

Starring Rosamund Pike, 'I care A Lot' shows the life of a legal guardian, Marla Grayson, who drains the savings of her elderly wards to meet her ends.

Published: 01st February 2021 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Rosamund Pike in Netflix movie 'I Care A Lot'.

Rosamund Pike in Netflix movie 'I Care A Lot'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

She says she is there to help, but is she really helping? The trailer of the Netflix original movie 'I care A Lot' will not leave you guessing. 

Starring Rosamund Pike, 'I care A Lot' shows the life of a crooked legal guardian, Marla Grayson, who drains the savings of her elderly wards to meet her ends.

But there is no room for over confidence. We see Marla meets her match when a woman she tries to swindle turns out to be more than what she first appears.

ALSO READ | Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel's trailer gives you 'deadly, dark' history of a crime scene

The film shows the succesful life of Marla, who claims 'to care is her job'. She lands up in legal trouble after a group of people try to bust her plans. 

Netflix India released the trailer on January 19 a month before making it available on the OTT platform.

Directed and written by J Blakeson, the film will be released on February 19 2021.

The Netflix original film stars Oscar-winning actor Rosamund Pike, who plays the lead Marla Grayson, Golden Globe-winning actor Peter Dinklage, Eiza González, Dianne Wiest, and Chris Messina among others.

WATCH TRAILER:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hollywood Rosamund Pike I Care a Lot Netflix Netflix Originals
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp