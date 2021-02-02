STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ana de Armas deletes Twitter account after break up with Ben Affleck

The 'Knives Out' actor's move of deleting her Twitter handle comes two weeks after the publication confirmed that she and Affleck had agreed to part ways.

Published: 02nd February 2021 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood couple Ben Affleck (L) and Ana de Armas ended their relationship

Hollywood couple Ben Affleck (L) and Ana de Armas ended their relationship. (File photo| AP and Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Ana de Armas is saying goodbye to social media! The star has deleted her Twitter account following her recent break up with American actor Ben Affleck.

As per People magazine, the actor's social media handle no longer exists, which was spotted by her eagle-eyed fans. However, De Armas's Instagram account remains active with the actor sharing a photo of her recent new bob haircut over the weekend.

The 'Knives Out' actor's move of deleting her Twitter handle comes two weeks after the publication confirmed that she and Affleck had agreed to part ways.

"Ben is no longer dating Ana. Their relationship was complicated. Ana does not want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles," a source told People magazine.

"This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," another source said.

"They are at different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he is a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives," the source further said.

The duo first sparked romance rumours in March 2020 after meeting on the New Orleans set for their upcoming film 'Deep Water'. De Armas confirmed their relationship the following month, making it official on social media after she shared photos with Affleck from her 32nd birthday celebration. The former couple was frequently seen together during the summer as they both spent the quarantine period in Los Angeles. At the time, de Armas spent time with Affleck and his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner -- daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, de Armas can next be seen in the upcoming films 'Deep Water', 'No Time to Die' and 'Blonde', where she is set to play the role of iconic late actor Marilyn Monroe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ana de Armas Ben Affleck
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp