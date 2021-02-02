Jeffrey Wright to lend his voice for HBO Max's 'Batman' podcast

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Now you will be able to hear Batman's latest heroic exploit, not just see it! American actor Jeffrey Wright will be lending his voice as the Caped Crusader in HBO Max's upcoming Batman podcast.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, HBO Max is launching a Batman podcast titled 'Batman: The Audio Adventures', which is a comedic take on the property.

Writer and producer Dennis McNicholas, widely known for his writing on the popular American show 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL), penned and directed the multi-episode series that hails from Warner Bros.' Blue Ribbon Content division and will hit Warners' streaming service sometime in 2021.

McNicholas produced the project with Angela Petrella. Jon Berg, the former Warner executive turned producer who worked on 'Justice League', 'Aquaman' and 'Wonder Woman', is the executive producer.

Plot details are kept under wraps, but it is known to be a comedic take on the usual rain-soaked justice-dispensing crime-fighter.

In addition to Wright, the other stars attached to the upcoming project include Chris Parnell, Melissa Villasenor, Seth Meyers, Brent Spiner, John Leguizamo, Ike Barinholtz, Bobby Moynihan, Kenan Thompson, Rosario Dawson, Jason Sudeikis, Alan Tudyk, Heidi Gardner, Brooke Shields, Paul Scheer, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Ray Wise, Ben Rodgers, Katie Rich, Pete Schultz, Paula Pell, Toby Huss, and McNicholas.

However, which character would each member of the vast cast portray is being kept under tight wraps right now. Apart from lending his voice in the upcoming podcast, Wright is also playing classic character James Gordon in 'The Batman', Warners' forthcoming movie that stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne.

'Batman: The Audio Adventures' is separate from DC's multiyear deal with Spotify to create podcasts based on its characters. The furthest one along in that endeavour is also Bat-centric: Batman Unburied, which has David Goyer as creator and executive producer. Blue Ribbon Content is also developing and producing the latter series.