STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Lopez to star as deadly assassin in Netflix's 'The Mother'

Apart from 'The Mother', Lopez is also teaming with Netflix for another film, an adaptation of the bestselling book 'The Cipher', the publication had reported in December 2020.

Published: 02nd February 2021 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Jennifer Lopez is all set to star in the upcoming Netflix film titled 'The Mother'. The actor will also be bankrolling the action feature.

As per Variety, filmmaker Niki Caro, who recently helmed Disney's 'Mulan' remake, is in talks to direct the forthcoming movie. 'The Mother' will focus on a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before.

'Lovecraft Country' fame showrunner Misha Green is penning the screenplay, with current revisions by Andrea Berloff. Apart from Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith Thomas is producing for Nuyorican Productions, as well as Green, Benny Medina, and Roy Lee, and Miri Yoon for Vertigo Entertainment.

Apart from 'The Mother', Lopez is also teaming with Netflix for another film, an adaptation of the bestselling book 'The Cipher', the publication had reported in December 2020. She will also produce and star in the movie, revolving around an FBI agent who finds herself drawn into a serial killer's strategically designed cat-and-mouse chase.

Lopez, who is on a roll, has several films in the pipeline, including Universal's romantic comedy 'Marry Me' with Owen Wilson, STX's crime drama 'The Godmother' and Lionsgate's 'Shotgun Wedding', which recently made headlines for the departure of her co-star Armie Hammer. Josh Duhamel is being eyed to replace Hammer in the lead role.

Caro's credits include 'The Zookeeper's Wife' and 'Whale Rider'.

Green recently set her directorial debut with the next installment of MGM's 'Tomb Raider' franchise starring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft.

Green had also created the historical drama 'Underground', which featured Jurnee Smollett and Aldis Hodge and focused on the Underground Railroad in Antebellum Georgia. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jennifer Lopez The Mother Netflix
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp