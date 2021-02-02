STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salma Hayek addresses Hilaria Baldwin's heritage scandal: 'I don't blame her'

Hayek, who guest-starred in '30 Rock' alongside Alec, has opened up about Hilaria's heritage during a recent appearance on Radio Andy.

Published: 02nd February 2021 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Salma Hayek poses for photographers upon arrival at the Kering Women In Motion awards at the 71st international film festival, Cannes | AP

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American-Mexican actor Salma Hayek recently spoke out regarding Hilaria Baldwin's heritage scandal.

According to Fox News, the yoga guru and wife of Alec Baldwin was criticised after it was recently discovered she was not actually born in Spain -- as she had implied -- and instead was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts.

Now, Hayek, who guest-starred in '30 Rock' alongside Alec, has opened up about Hilaria's heritage during a recent appearance on Radio Andy.

On Monday, when the show host Andy Cohen asked if she had been keeping up with the scandal, Hayek replied, "Oh my God, that is crazy. All of my friends ask me, 'Did you hear about this? Oh my God, she lied!' We all lie a little bit."

Fox News quoted to Biography.com as saying that Hayek's mother's side is Spanish while her father is Lebanese. She was born in Mexico, but was living in the US by age 12 before relocating to Mexico for a time.

"[Hilaria] makes my friend [Alec] happy. She feels me because she's such a good mother," the 'Fools Rush In' star confessed during the radio interview.

"She has five [kids] and you know, I don't care. I'm sorry, I don't mean to betray or hurt anybody's feelings and I don't know if it's right or if it's wrong. I'm not going to judge somebody just because of that one thing."

Furthermore, Hayek said she feels "honoured" that someone would want their "alter ego" to be "similar" to her own roots.

The 'Bandidas' star further added, "It makes me feel proud that people are inspired because, you know, I am Mexican, Lebanese, but my grandparents, my ancestors on my mother's side are Spanish.I think she's smart to want to be Spanish. We're cool."

The star stressed that the story of Baldwin's heritage was "bizarre", but suggested that everyone creates "their own character in life."

"She's not a bad person, a good person, a good mother and a good wife. She makes my friend happy. She's very kind to me and that's all I care about," said Hayek.

She concluded: "Spanish people are cool. I don't blame her for choosing that." 

