The Weeknd donates meals from Black-owned restaurants to health-care workers

By ANI

WASHINGTON: In an effort to honour the first day of Black History month, singer-songwriter The Weeknd recently fed the frontline healthcare workers at a Black-owned restaurant in Tampa, Florida.

According to Variety, the musician who will be headlining the halftime Super Bowl LV chose Mama's Southern Soul Food to get the meals for the healthcare workers of AdventHealth Carrollwood.

The hospital received around 150 meals which were delivered to them by Postmates in recognition of their efforts for standing in the front line and saving lives. The Weeknd in partnership with Postmates also launched a Black-Owned national merchant collection.

The Super Bowl event which will see The Weeknd's grand performance will take place on February 7.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I'm humbled, honored, and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year," Variety quoted The Weeknd as saying.

Earlier, it was revealed that the 'Starboy' musician had spent USD 7 million of his own for his performance at the Super Bowl halftime.