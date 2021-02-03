STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Hollywood talent agency CAA drops Marilyn Manson amid Evan Rachel Wood abuse allegations

Apart from CAA, Manson's record label Loma Vista Recordings, which was behind his three most recent albums, also dropped him on Tuesday, hours after Wood's recent allegations.

Published: 03rd February 2021 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Marilyn Manson.

Singer Marilyn Manson. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: In the wake of American actor Evan Rachel Wood's recent accusation revealing that singer Marilyn Manson "horrifically abused" her for years when they were in a relationship, Manson was dropped by Hollywood talent agency CAA.

As per Variety, CAA has confirmed that it has dropped the star. Manson was represented for years at CAA and the agency also represents Wood.

Apart from CAA, Manson's record label Loma Vista Recordings, which was behind his three most recent albums, also dropped him on Tuesday, hours after Wood's recent allegations.

Additionally, a spokesperson for AMC Networks confirmed to Variety that an episode of Shudder's anthology series titled 'Creepshow' featuring Manson has been scrapped. And Starz, which airs 'American Gods', on which Manson has a recurring role in the current third season, is re-editing an upcoming episode of the show to remove him from it.

ALSO READ | I'm done living in fear: Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson 'abused her for years

The move to no longer work with Manson comes after Wood and four other women claimed that they had been sexually, physically, and emotionally abused by the 52-year-old singer.

Wood has often alluded to Manson when speaking about being a survivor of domestic violence over the years. Wood and Manson went public with their relationship in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38. They became engaged in 2010 but broke up later that year.

In an Instagram post early Monday morning, Wood said, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Manson responded to Wood's allegations in an Instagram post on Monday night.

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he wrote.

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how -- and why -- others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," he added.

As per Variety, Wood spoke out about being a survivor of rape and domestic violence in a Rolling Stone article in 2016 and has focused her activism on those issues.In 2019, the actor had created the Phoenix Act, a bill that extends the statute of limitations on domestic violence to five years from three. California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law in October of 2019, and it took effect in January 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marilyn Manson CAA Evan Rachel Wood
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp