STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Indian documentary 'Writing with Fire' wins audience award at Sundance Film Festival

Also edited and produced by Thomas and Ghosh, the film won the special jury award: impact for change in the World Cinema Documentary category as well.

Published: 03rd February 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Writing With Fire Movie

A still from the movie 'Writing with Fire'. (Photo | SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL 2021 Twitter)

By PTI

PARK CITY: "Writing with Fire", an Indian film chronicling the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India's only newspaper run by Dalit women, has won the audience award in the World Cinema Documentary category at the Sundance Film Festival 2021.

The festival, which started from January 28 and will close on February 3, is presented by Sundance Organisation, a nonprofit that discovers and supports independent artists, and introduces audiences to their work.

According to the film gala's official website, the virtual award ceremony was remotely hosted by actor-comic Patton Oswalt on Tuesday night.

"Writing with Fire", which also marks the feature debut of directors Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, follows this ambitious group of Dalit women -- led by their chief reporter, Meera -- as the team switches from print to digital in order to stay relevant.

Armed with smartphones and the courage and conviction one must be born with, they investigate the incompetence of the local police force, listen to and stand by victims of caste and gender violence, and challenge long-standing, harmful practices that lead to injustice and intimidation.

Also edited and produced by Thomas and Ghosh, the film won the special jury award: impact for change in the World Cinema Documentary category as well.

"Writing with Fire" premiered in the World Cinema Documentary Competition segment, which celebrates 10 non-fiction feature films from emerging talent around the world showcase some of the most courageous and extraordinary filmmaking today.

"Fire in the Mountains", directed by debutant Ajitpal Singh, was another Indian title to be screened at the festival.

The family drama, revolving around a mother who toils to save money to build a road in a remote Himalayan village to take her wheelchair-bound son for physiotherapy but her husband believes that a shamanic ritual (Jagar) is the remedy, premiered in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition segment.

Previously, Indian titles such as Prashant Nair's "Umrika" (audience award winner in 2015), Shonali Bose's "Margarita With A Straw", Neeraj Ghaywan's "Masaan", and Ritesh Batra's "The Lunchbox" have received support from Sundance.

The Institute was first inspired to create a dedicated Screenwriters Lab in India after selecting Batra for the 2009 Screenwriters and Directors Labs.

"The Lunchbox", Batra's feature debut, premiered at Semaine De La Critique at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, went on to an acclaimed festival run, including Sarajevo, Telluride, and Toronto, and was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics.

The biggest winner at the 2021 edition of the Sundance Film Festival was "CODA" with four prizes in the US Dramatic Competition category: the grand jury prize, the directing prize, the audience award and a special jury prize for best ensemble.

Directed by Sian Heder, "CODA" is a family drama centered on a high school student who is the child of deaf adults.

It is the first film in Sundance history to win all three top prizes in the US Dramatic category.

"Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," the feature documentary directed by the Roots frontman Ahmir Thompson, won both the grand jury and audience awards in the US Documentary Competition category.

Thompson, more popularly known by his stage name Questlove, arranged the never-seen-before archival footage of the Harlem Cultural Festival, celebrating African American music and culture, and promoting Black pride and unity, attended by 300,000 people in the summer of 1969.

Filmmaker Natalia Almada won the directing prize in the US Documentary Competition for "Users", which explores parenting in the age of social media.

"Flee", a largely animated documentary about the life of a gay Afghan refugee, earned the grand jury prize in the World Cinema Documentary Competition category; and "One for the Road", a buddy road movie about two friends traveling through Thailand, earned a special jury prize for creative vision in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition category.

But the biggest winner in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition was director Blerta Basholli's "Hive" which earned three awards -- the grand jury prize, audience award, and directing award -- another Sundance record The film follows a single mother struggling to survive after her husband disappeared during the war in Kosovo.

The NEXT category awarded the audience award to "My Belle, My Beauty", directed by Marion Hill.

The film follows a surprise reunion in southern France reignites passions and jealousies between two women who were formerly polyamorous lovers.

Animated fantasy "Cryptozoo", directed by Dash Shaw, bagged the innovator award.

The festival screened 73 feature-length and 50 short films from more than 14,000 submissions and showcased online via its custom-built online platform, as well as in 28 Satellite Screen locations across the US.

Tabitha Jackson, director of Sundance Film Festival, said this virtual edition of the film gala held amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was as "real" as the power of storytelling transcending all kinds of boundaries.

"This was not a 'virtual' festival, it was a real festival and the power of these artists and their work was what made it so.

It has been a privilege to help this work meet new audiences and enter the culture with such fanfare, especially now, when breaking through the noise is harder than ever," Jackson said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Writing with Fire World Cinema Documentary Dalit women Khabar Lahariya Sundance Film Festival
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp