STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Constance Wu to star in Solos on Amazon

The seven-part series will explore the deeper meaning of human connection through the lens of the individual. The drama hails from David Weil, who previously created Hunters.

Published: 03rd February 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Morgan Freeman

Academy award winning actor Morgan Freeman (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Morgan Freeman, Constance Wu, Uzo Aduba, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Nicole Behari and Dan Stevens are set to star in Amazon Studios’  upcoming anthology series, Solos.

The seven-part series will explore the deeper meaning of human connection through the lens of the individual. The drama hails from David Weil, who previously created Hunters.

Solos will tell unique character-driven stories, each from a different perspective and moment in time, that illuminate that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.

“I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I’m immensely grateful to (Amazon Studios head) Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project,” Weil said.

Amazon Studios’ Solos is executive produced by Weil, Sam Taylor-Johnson and Laura Lancaster with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer. Taylor-Johnson (Fifty Shades Grey) will be directing two episodes and Weil will be making his directorial debut. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anne Hathaway Morgan Freeman Amazon Constance Wu
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp