Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Constance Wu to star in Solos on Amazon

Morgan Freeman, Constance Wu, Uzo Aduba, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Nicole Behari and Dan Stevens are set to star in Amazon Studios’ upcoming anthology series, Solos.

The seven-part series will explore the deeper meaning of human connection through the lens of the individual. The drama hails from David Weil, who previously created Hunters.

Solos will tell unique character-driven stories, each from a different perspective and moment in time, that illuminate that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.

“I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I’m immensely grateful to (Amazon Studios head) Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project,” Weil said.

Amazon Studios’ Solos is executive produced by Weil, Sam Taylor-Johnson and Laura Lancaster with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer. Taylor-Johnson (Fifty Shades Grey) will be directing two episodes and Weil will be making his directorial debut.