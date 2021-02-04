STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HBO period-drama 'The Nevers' to premiere in April

The show has Laura Donnelly, Ann Skelley, Olivia Williams and Nick Frost in the lead roles.

Published: 04th February 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

The six episodes HBO that is about to debut in the spring were filmed by Whedon, while the remainder of the ten-episode season will be filmed under Goslett.



By Express News Service

HBO’s sci-fi period drama The Nevers will air in April, according to the premium cable network.
Recently, HBO had released the teaser of the show, giving a glimpse into the world of The Nevers, which revolves around a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world.

The show was initially created by Avengers director Joss Whedon, who exited the show in late November last year citing “the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, screenwriter Philippa Goslett (Mary Magdalene, How to Talk to Girls at Parties) took over showrunner duties from Whedon last week.

The show has Laura Donnelly, Ann Skelley, Olivia Williams and Nick Frost in the lead roles, with Kiran Sonia Sawar, Elizabeth Berrington, Ella Smith, Viola Prettejohn, Anna Devlin and Martyn Ford making up the rest of the cast.

The six episodes HBO that is about to debut in the spring were filmed by Whedon, while the remainder of the ten-episode season will be filmed under Goslett. It has to be mentioned here that Whedon, along with producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg were under investigation by WarnerMedia, HBO’s parent company, over allegations of misconduct and abuse on the sets of DC’s Justice League made by star Ray Fisher.

Ray starred as Victor Stone alias Cyborg in the DCEU film. Last year, WarnerMedia said that the investigation was concluded and that “remedial action” had been taken, without elaborating what it entailed.Whedon had stepped in to direct Justice League after the exit of the film’s original director Zack Snyder. Snyder left the film due to a personal tragedy.

Fisher had announced that he would not be part of any project associated with DC Films President Walter Hamada, whom the actor earlier called “most dangerous kind of enabler”. In January, Fisher confirmed he had received official confirmation that studio Warner Bros has removed him from the cast of their upcoming The Flash movie.

