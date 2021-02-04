STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ramin Bahrani reteams with Aravind Adiga for Amnesty film adaptation

Set in Australia, Amnesty follows the story of Danny, an illegal Sri Lankan migrant who cleans houses and realises he has information about the sudden murder of one of his employers.

Published: 04th February 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Aravind and Ramin

Aravind and Ramin

By Express News Service

Director Ramin Bahrani is set to adapt the big-screen adaptation of Amnesty, another Aravind Adiga novel, for streaming platform Netflix. The project marks a reunion for Bahrani, Adiga, and Netflix, after The White Tiger, based on the Indian author’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel.

Set in Australia, Amnesty follows the story of Danny, an illegal Sri Lankan migrant who cleans houses and realises he has information about the sudden murder of one of his employers. As he plays a cat-and-mouse game with the suspected murderer, Danny agonizes over whether to contact the police and risk deportation.

Bahrani will also direct and produce the film adaptation of Amnesty, the latest novel by Adiga. The American-Iranian director said he “thrilled” to adapt the book to screen. “I’m very grateful to partner with Netflix and my lead creative producer, Bahareh Azimi, once again.

This novel gripped me from the first time Aravind shared a rough draft with me five years ago. I can’t wait to bring it to the screen,” he added. Adiga said Amnesty is his “most personal novel” that has evolved in the course of discussions with the filmmaker, his former flatmate in New York, over many years.

“I’m delighted that Ramin and Netflix are bringing ‘Amnesty’ to life... It’s my attempt to dramatize the moral crisis at the center of the story that is faced in various forms by immigrants around the world. I can’t wait to see Ramin’s interpretation on Netflix,” the author said. Along with Bahareh Azimi for Noruz Films, Ashok Amritraj will produce Amnesty under Hyde Park Entertainment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramin Bahrani Aravind Adiga
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp