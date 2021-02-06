STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ben Stiller to direct film adaptation of Rachel Maddow's 'Bag Man' podcast

Stiller is also co-writing the script with Adam Perlman and Mike Yarvitz, who produced the original podcast.

Published: 06th February 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ben Stiller. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-filmmaker Ben Stiller is set to direct the movie adaptation of Rachel Maddow's hit 2018 podcast "Bag Man".

According to Deadline, Focus Features is developing the project.

Stiller is also co-writing the script with Adam Perlman and Mike Yarvitz, who produced the original podcast.

Based on one of the most brazen political bribery scandals in American History, 'Bag Man' focuses on the 1973 political scandal surrounding Richard Nixon's vice president Spiro Agnew, who quietly ran a bribery and extortion ring while nobody was paying attention.

The improbable story asks: Is it possible for an American Vice President to carry out a criminal enterprise inside the White House and have nobody remember? A book on the podcast, titled Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House, was published in December 2020.

It was co-penned by Maddow and Yarvitz.

Maddow is on board as executive producer on the film with Nicky Weinstock, Michael Price, Erin David and Andrew Singer.

Stiller is producing the project with Lorne Michaels, Yarvitz and Josh McLaughlin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ben Stiller Rachel Maddow Big Man
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp