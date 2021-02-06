STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hollywood actor Armie Hammer's agency drops him as client amid social media allegations

According to Variety, WME parted ways with the 'Call Me By Your Name' actor following continuous allegations against the actor that have surfaced on social media over the past month.

Published: 06th February 2021 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 01:05 PM

Armie Hammer. (Photo: AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Amid alleged claims of sexual misconduct and cannibalistic fantasies, Hollywood actor Armie Hammer has been dropped by his agency WME as a client.

According to Variety, WME parted ways with the 'Call Me By Your Name' actor following continuous allegations against the actor that have surfaced on social media over the past month. A knowledgeable source confirmed that Hammer's personal publicist is also stepping away.

The news comes after Hammer exited roles in a pair of projects. He was set to co-star opposite Jennifer Lopez in Lionsgate's film 'Shotgun Wedding', but the studio said he asked to step aside amid the controversy, in which direct messages reportedly from Hammer and detailing disturbing sexual fantasies were leaked by anonymous social media account. Last week, Hammer, exited 'The Offer,' a series about the making of 'The Godfather'.

In the messages blasted across social media, which the actor has not verified, he reportedly had numerous conversations of sexually explicit nature, displaying cannibalistic fetishes, where he allegedly expressed his sexual appetite to drink blood, cut toes and enslave sex partners. Hammer described rape fantasies in the messages.

WME's firing of Hammer comes a day after Variety published a business-oriented report, which focused on the fallout of Hammer's career in wake of the allegations, taking a critical look at Hollywood's handling of the situation.

An agency source said that as they saw more and more stories surface on social media with women coming forward, accusing the actor of abuse, manipulation, and coercion, WME had been having conversations regarding Hammer's status as a client.

As per Variety, Hammer is currently in the midst of a public divorce with television host, journalist and entrepreneur, Elizabeth Chambers, who is also a client of WME. The pair together has two young children. 

