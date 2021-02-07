STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I'd love to return to 'Grey's Anatomy': Kate Walsh

The actor starred on the show between 2005 and 2012, and said it has been "an epic piece of my life".

Published: 07th February 2021 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Kate Walsh says she is "open" to reprising her role of Dr Addison Montgomery on the long-running medical drama "Grey's Anatomy".

The 53-year-old actor said the ABC series changed her life forever.

Asked about the prospect of returning to "Grey's Anatomy", Walsh told US Weekly, "Of course! I mean, I'm here in western Australia so it would be a big trip so I'd have to see. But, yeah, I'm always open to it. I'm here. I couldn't be further away from Los Angeles right now. But maybe Addison could call in or zoom in."

The actor starred on the show between 2005 and 2012, and said it has been "an epic piece of my life".

"It's been such an incredible run and has changed so many lives and has certainly changed my life. Whatever they decide I think obviously is a creative decision, but I was thrilled to be a part of it," she added.

Walsh reprised her role as Dr Montgomery in "Private Practice" between 2007-2013.

The show was a spin-off series of "Grey's Anatomy", which is currently in its 17th season.

