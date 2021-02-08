STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

The Weeknd lights up Super Bowl Halftime Show with powerful performance

The singer was dressed in a glimmering red blazer, a black button-down shirt with matching trousers.

Published: 08th February 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

The Weeknd

The Weeknd (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter The Weeknd kick-started the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show by giving a monumental performance on Sunday.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the singer hit the stage in Tampa Bay, singing hits including 'The Hills', 'Can't Feel My Face', 'I Feel It Coming', 'Save Your Tears', 'Earned It' and 'Blinding Lights'.

The singer was dressed in a glimmering red blazer, a black button-down shirt with matching trousers. The stage was lit with lights and the stadium sky filled with fireworks as the star performed a medley of hits backed by a choir, violinists, and masked backup dancers.

While fans were anticipating a celebrity guest to take the stage with The Weeknd, the singer stayed true to the promise of his solo act and was not joined by any surprise celebrity performers during the show.

The show kicked off with the singer in a luxury sports car in front of what looked like the Tampa Bay skyline. As the performance began, a floating figure in white, wearing a mask with red glowing eyes, was lowered to the ground as a choir, all of whom were dressed in similar outfits, began singing.

The Weeknd started the show on a high note by performing his insanely popular track 'Starboy' before segueing into 'The Hills'.

In a hall of mirrors-type room, he performed 'Can't Feel My Face', surrounded by several dancers wearing the same red blazer ensemble, but adorning bandages on their faces, keeping in line with the character that The Weeknd has been portraying throughout the past year to promote his much-acclaimed 'After Hours' album.

He then performed 'I Feel It Coming' and 'Save Your Tears' before slowing things down with 'Earned It', backed by an orchestra of violinists and backup singers.

For his finale, the singer then went ahead with a show-stopping lively performance of 'Blinding Lights', which was accompanied by fireworks.

In other performances, Miley Cyrus took the stage during a tailgate pregame show on Sunday afternoon, before the National Anthem was performed by H.E.R., 'America the Beautiful' sung by country artist Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan, and youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman recited a poem.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic still running rampant worldwide, the event, which allowed only 25,000 fans to attend it, had certain safety measures in place. To ensure the safety of the people attending the show, nearly 30,000 cardboard cutouts were placed in a 66,000-seat stadium.

Over the years, many singers have performed at the star-studded show. The Weeknd follows previous performers including Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Katy Perry, and Bruno Mars.

Earlier this week, it was reported that The Weeknd is planning his 'After Hours' tour for January 2022. The tour was rescheduled after being delayed due to COVID-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Weeknd 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp