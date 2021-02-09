STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

A genteel actor loved equally by all

Ironically, he played J Paul Getty, the rigid and ruthless richest man in the world at that time, who refuses to pay the ransom for his kidnapped grandson.

Published: 09th February 2021 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Christopher Plummer | AP

By Aditya Shrikrishna
Express News Service

The late Christopher Plummer had seen it all. His old school Shakespearean groundwork had given him the tools for playing the principal characters who were flawed but commanded the stage with their heavy baggage and air of prominence. Iago. Hamlet. Macbeth. King Lear. It naturally gave way to characters who turned the attention towards them when they walked into a room. The ones who might not play the main part in a film but who are very much the centre of gravity. For Plummer, it stretched from The Sound of Music to Knives Out. 

In one, he is the von Trapp patriarch who can go from drawing everyone into Edelweiss, to tearing a Nazi flag into tatters in the blink of an eye, and in another, he can be deceptive to a whole dysfunctional unit, having nurtured a healthy disregard for the concept of family. Plummer was one of those actors loved equally by all but never having inspired a campy adulation or irrational fandom, maybe his most identifiable Canadian trait of all. 

The reality distortion field around Plummer is so strong in the Edelweiss sequence that it is hard to believe that the actor nursed a disdain for one of the biggest hits and most popular musicals of all time. In almost all his interviews, he was outspoken about his disinterest in The Sound of Music and repeating that the only memorable part of the film was working with Julie Andrews. We hear stories about actors and films like this all the time but rarely straight from the actor.

Plummer is also known for having played several real-life figures. Be it the Duke of Wellington in Waterloo or Rudyard Kipling in The Man Who Would Be King and CBS’s Mike Wallace in The Insider. The Mike Wallace turn is particularly memorable and comes a full circle when considered that Plummer debuted in Sidney Lumet’s Stage Struck and Michael Mann’s The Insider is reminiscent of Lumet’s film Network, with Plummer’s Wallace caught between editorial integrity and corporate pressure. Integrity does come to mind when talking of Christopher Plummer, but he has had his share of roles of lesser men. The GIF image of Georg von Trapp splitting a Nazi flag into several pieces went viral hours after the news of actor’s death broke, but in Spike Lee’s Malcolm X, he plays the unrelenting racist chaplain in Malcolm’s prison. 

In 2021, it’s almost magical and comforting that a male celebrity passes at 91—and there aren’t horrible things to remember him by. Plummer was a replacement for Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World (2017) as J Paul Getty (though director Ridley Scott claims Plummer was his original choice), and sexual misconduct allegations had surfaced against Spacey when the film was ready for release. Plummer was such a thorough professional that at almost 88, he was ready for a stressful nine-day re-filming schedule, with the studios wanting to keep the original release date. 

Ironically, he played J Paul Getty, the rigid and ruthless richest man in the world at that time, who refuses to pay the ransom for his kidnapped grandson. Plummer was anything but Paul. He became the oldest actor to be nominated for an Academy Award for the role and earned Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations. He may not prefer it, but the genteel Georg von Trapp remains closest to what Christopher Plummer the man embodied.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christopher Plummer
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp