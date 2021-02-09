STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

After shocking documentary, Britney Spears receives support from Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves

Some of the biggest women in music are banding together to stand behind Britney after FX released the latest episode of its docuseries 'The New York Times Presents'.

Published: 09th February 2021 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)

Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer and songwriter Britney Spears received support from fellow musicians Miley Cyrus and Kacey Musgraves after the recently released FX documentary exposed the hardships, she's faced from tabloids amid her conservatorship battle.

According to E! News, some of the biggest women in music are banding together to stand behind Britney after FX released the latest episode of its docuseries 'The New York Times Presents', with the new episode 'Framing Britney Spears', recounting the pop star's life in the spotlight and her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears.

Kacey Musgraves took to her Twitter handle and wrote it's "plaguing" her that "nobody knows if @britneyspears is truly okay."

ALSO READ | Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship examined in new documentary 'Framing Britney'

The six-time Grammy winner continued, "Really hoping that if she isn't, she can formally vocalize it in some way and that she knows all of us on the outside really give a s--t about her well-being."

Miley Cyrus, during her Super Bowl performance, also gave Britney a shoutout when singing "Party in the U.S.A." After singing the lyrics, "That's when the DJ dropped my favourite tune/ And a Britney song was on," she said at the end of the verse, "Hey, we love Britney."

As per E! News, the eye-opening documentary has motivated many A-listers to voice their public support of the 'Gimme More' singer and throw their weight behind the global #FreeBritney movement to end her conservatorship of more than 10 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Britney Spears Miley Cyrus
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp