STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

How can one claim the largest protest in history is all paid actors: Mia Khalifa on farmers' stir

In response, while a section of netizens supported her, trolls and memes featuring her also made it to the comments section, taking a jibe at Mia for interfering in India's internal matter.

Published: 09th February 2021 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Lebanese-American actress Mia Khalifa (Photo | Mia Khalifa, Instagram)

Lebanese-American actress Mia Khalifa (Photo | Mia Khalifa, Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Lebanese-American former adult star Mia Khalifa tweeted early on Tuesday taking a dig at allegations that foreign celebrities were being paid to tweet in favour of the farmers protest in India.

"I realized it's inconceivable for us to understand how one can so vehemently claim the largest protest EVER, in HISTORY, is all paid actors, but India has over 1 BILLION PEOPLE, and we can't fathom that... (It tallies up to about the same amount of insane QAnon believers tho)," she wrote.

In response, while a section of netizens supported her, trolls and memes featuring her also made it to the comments section, taking a jibe at Mia for interfering in India's internal matter.

ALSO READ | Farmers protest: Mia Khalifa questions the silence of 'Mrs Jonas'

Mia's tweet comes a day after she questioned Priyanka Chopra Jonas' silence over the farmers' agitation in India. 

"Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point? I'm just curious. This is very much giving me shakira during the Beirut devastation vibes. Silence," Mia had tweeted on Monday. 

However, she was soon reminded by netizens that the actress did speak out about the issue back in December.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mia Khalifa farmers protest farmers stir
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp