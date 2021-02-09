STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Michael B Jordan's 'Without Remorse' to debut on Amazon Prime Video on April 30

Amazon had acquired "Without Remorse", a new film series based on author Tom Clancy's character John Clark, from Paramount Pictures last year.

Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan

Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Michael B Jordan-starrer "Tom Clancy's Without Remorse" will be hitting streamer Amazon Prime Video on April 30.

The film is part of a first-look deal that Jordan's production banner Outlier Society has inked with Amazon Studios.

As per the pact, Outlier Society will produce and acquire elevated films showcasing diverse, bold filmmakers and talent for the studio's ever-growing original movies slate, Amazon said in a statement.

"Bringing Outlier Society's slate of film, television and multi-media content all under the same roof is an exciting next chapter for us," the actor said.

"Amazon's global and expansive reach offers us the ability to entertain and engage our audience in innovative ways, while maintaining our commitment to supporting a wide range of stories and storytellers.

I'm thrilled to be kicking off the partnership with 'Without Remorse' this Spring," he added.

Amazon had acquired "Without Remorse", a new film series based on author Tom Clancy's character John Clark, from Paramount Pictures last year.

"We're excited to deepen our relationship with Outlier Society.

Michael, Liz and the team will be key partners in our efforts to showcase compelling, ambitious and addictive content that can reach our global audience," Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

"They share our passion for amplifying new and exciting voices with an emphasis on diversity both above and below the line.

We can't wait for everyone to see 'Without Remorse', our next chapter in the Tom Clancy universe  it's an action-packed thrill ride fans will love," she added.

Directed by Stefano Sollima of "Sicario: Day of Soldado" fame, the movie will also feature Brett Gelman, Jodie Turner-Smith and Jamie Bell.

