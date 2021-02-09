STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Peter Dinklage to lend his voice for 'This Was Our Pact'

As per Variety, the Emmy-winning actor is set to voice one of the lead characters in the upcoming animated feature 'This Was Our Pact', based on the best-selling graphic novel by Ryan Andrews.

Published: 09th February 2021 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Peter Dinklage

Actor Peter Dinklage. (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: As the world struggles with the coronavirus pandemic, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, we all need an escape, and what is better than tuning in to an animated movie? Actor Peter Dinklage is coming up with an animated feature that could be the stress buster amid the ongoing health crisis.

As per Variety, the Emmy-winning actor is set to voice one of the lead characters in the upcoming animated feature 'This Was Our Pact', based on the best-selling graphic novel by Ryan Andrews.

Dinklage, who is also bankrolling the forthcoming film with his and David Ginsberg's production company Estuary Films, will be lending his voice for the character of a mysterious and charismatic bear.

The animated film revolves around a young boy named Ben and his classmates. It is set on the night of the annual Autumn Equinox Festival when the town gathers to float paper lanterns down the river. The youngsters have made a pact to find out if the legend about the lanterns soaring off to the Milky Way and turning into stars is true. Ultimately, they find themselves on an extraordinary journey filled with wondrous new sights and strange characters (including Dinklage's talking bear) with only two rules: No one looks back and no one turns for home.

The upcoming film is a collaboration between Estuary Films and veteran animator Ken Duncan's Duncan Studio team, with additional development financing and support from Corus Entertainment's Nelvana. Rob Hollocks, Josh Feldman, and Estuary's Brad Saunders will also serve as producers.

Will Collins, screenwriter of Apple TV Plus' Golden Globe-nominated 'Wolfwalkers' and the Oscar-nominated 'Song of the Sea', will write the script.

Dinklage has previously lent his voice for roles in 'The Croods', 'The Angry Birds' and 'Ice Age' franchises. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peter Dinklage This Was Our Pact
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp