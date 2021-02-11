STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Superstore finale to release on March 25 on NBC

NBC’s sitcom Superstore is all set to air its finale episode next month on March 25.Superstore was created by Justin Spitzer and premiered in 2015.

Published: 11th February 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Superstore'.

A still from 'Superstore'.

By Express News Service

NBC’s sitcom Superstore is all set to air its finale episode next month on March 25. Superstore was created by Justin Spitzer and premiered in 2015. The workplace comedy-drama is about the employees of a big box store called Cloud 9, as they cope with the joys of working in retail.

Superstore is known for mirroring real-life topics. In fact, the show is currently focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact.

The two back-to-back finale episodes will aim at closing out the current storylines of the Cloud 9 workers as they tackle the pandemic and their ongoing personal trials and tribulations.

After the exit of star America Ferrera at the end of season 5, and after production delays due to coronavirus, NBC announced that Superstore would end after its current sixth season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Superstore NBC
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp