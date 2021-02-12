STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Chloe Grace Moretz on playing a wedding planner in Tom & Jerry

Chloe Grace Moretz plays a wedding planner named Kayla in the live-meets-animation feature.

Published: 12th February 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chloe Grace Moretz (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

One of the most beloved rivalries in cinematic history, Tom and Jerry : The Movie, is set to make a comeback this month. Directed by Tim Story, the Warner Bros. Pictures project is about how Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him.

Chloe Grace Moretz plays a wedding planner named Kayla in the live-meets-animation feature. “Kayla is an interesting character. She’s strangely lovable considering how many bad decisions she makes and how many times she actively lies. But I think you root for her because she does it not to gain the upper hand—it’s never malicious,” says Moretz.

Moretz enjoyed playing Kayla largely because “she’s kind of a goofball, so she’s a lot like who I am, personally. Not the lying aspect!” she laughs. “but definitely the hammy, goofy side of her. This might be the first time I’ve ever been able to merge some of my own natural instincts and my natural joking style, the Chloe I am around my family, for example, into a role I play.”

Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Ken Jeong, Pallavi Sharda among others, Tom and Jerry : The Movie releases pan India on February 19, 2021 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp