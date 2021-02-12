STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of 'Love Story' features unseen memories with fans

The new song titled 'Love Story Taylor's version', which is now available on YouTube and other music applications, stays true to the original.

Published: 12th February 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Taylor Swift

Singer Taylor Swift (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The wait is finally over! American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, has the perfect musical gift for fans this Valentine's Day, as she released the new version of her popular 2008 track 'Love Story'.

The new song titled 'Love Story Taylor's version', which is now available on YouTube and other music applications, stays true to the original. Additionally, a lyric video of the same song was also shared on YouTube. It features throwback footage and pics of the star posing with fans.

The new version of the track has an addition of different chords than the original one. The video has snaps of young Taylor and also features some beautiful moments of the singer with fans. The video ends with Taylor making a heart with her hands and on the side, it says, 'With love to all my fans'.

Ditching the fairytale romance along with Romeo and his white horse, the singer compiled some of her priceless throwback videos and photos with her fans. "We were both young when I first saw you," she sings with the video flashing montages of her moments with fans.

The singer also shared the news about her song on Instagram, writing, "My new version of Love Story (Taylor's Version) is out now." As per E! News, she had first debuted a clip of the track in December during a commercial for dating service Match, made by her longtime friend and actor Ryan Reynolds.

The original hit was a part of her 2008 album titled 'Fearless'. The 31-year-old singer had earlier made an announcement where she said that she will be re-recording her 2008 album 'Fearless'.

The re-recorded 'Fearless' album will include Taylor's big hits like 'You Belong to Me' and 'Fifteen', as well as six previously unreleased tracks that did not make it onto the 2008 album. The album would in total contain 26 songs, which will also include six new songs that have never been released before.

The re-recording is happening because Taylor's entire Big Machine Label Group catalogue was sold. According to the singer, it had happened without her knowledge and was sold to music manager Scooter Braun in 2019. The sold catalogue had Taylor's album from the year 2006-2014 which includes Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012) and 1989 (2014).

