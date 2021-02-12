STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

We stayed true to original 'Tom and Jerry': Tim Story on live-action adaptation

The director, best known for 'Fantastic Four' movies, believes with their slapstick, over-the-top physical comedy, 'Tom and Jerry' transcend time when it comes to humour.

Published: 12th February 2021 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Director Tim Story (L) and a still from 'Tom and Jerry'

Director Tim Story (L) and a still from 'Tom and Jerry' (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As somebody who has grown up watching "Tom and Jerry", filmmaker Tim Story says it was important for him to stay true to the vibe of the popular animated characters, created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, in his upcoming live-action adaptation.

The director, best known for "Fantastic Four" movies, believes with their slapstick, over-the-top physical comedy, "Tom and Jerry" transcend time when it comes to humour.

"What we've done with this film is to take this historical pair as you would normally see them in, say, a house, but put them on a much bigger canvas. Now, they're inside a huge hotel and in the presence of actual humans. Not necessarily talking with them, of course, but definitely interacting with them. We stayed true to the original characters," Story said in a statement.

The film will see Jerry move into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of 'the wedding of the century', forcing the event's desperate planner (Chloe Grace Moretz) to hire Tom to get rid of him. The Warner Bros. Pictures project also features actors Michael Pena, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Ken Jeong and Pallavi Sharda.

"Tom & Jerry" is scheduled to be released in India on February 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tim Story Tim Story interview Tom and Jerry Tom and Jerry movie
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp