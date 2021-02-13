Gina Carano dropped from 'The Mandalorian' for posting vitriolic tweets

By Express News Service

Actor Gina Carano has been fired from the hit show, The Mandalorian, following a social media post that implied that being a Republican today is like being Jewish during the Holocaust.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement.

Moreover, according to hollywoodreporter.com, Carano's talent agency UTA has also dropped her. On Wednesday, the hashtag #FireGinaCarano started trending following her Instagram post. Even though the actor deleted her Instagram post, screenshots of the post were widely shared by the netizens.

Carano played former Rebel Alliance soldier Cara Dune in The Mandalorian. However, this is not the first time Carano has been the focus of social media ire for her political comments.

In November, the actor tweeted to mock mask-wearing amid the COVID pandemic. "They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw," said a source, on the Lucasfilm decision.